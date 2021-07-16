KeyCorp Comments on Big Lots, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

BIG opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

