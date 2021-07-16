KeyCorp Comments on Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:RYI opened at $14.70 on Friday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $565.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

