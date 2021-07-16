KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.16 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

