KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iQIYI in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

IQ opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in iQIYI by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

