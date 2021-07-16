Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.24. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.07, with a volume of 447,425 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

