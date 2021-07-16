Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 224,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.