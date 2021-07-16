Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

