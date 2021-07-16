Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 442,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

