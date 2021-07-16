Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Trading 0.3% Higher

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. 17,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 24,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile (NASDAQ:KAII)

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

