Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 14,355 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,088. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.