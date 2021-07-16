Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 104,697 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Graco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 432,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,003. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

