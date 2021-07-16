Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $10.73 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,960,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $880.14. 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,467. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.