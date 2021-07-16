Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

