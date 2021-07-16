Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 7,714 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.31. The stock had a trading volume of 186,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The firm has a market cap of $346.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.50 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

