KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $121.25 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.25 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $15.58 or 0.00048903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00107630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00146385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.07 or 1.00155058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

