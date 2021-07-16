Klaytn Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $98.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,621,401,510 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,462,879 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

