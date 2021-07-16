Komodo (KMD) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $82.95 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00121532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00166085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007108 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003023 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,829,351 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

