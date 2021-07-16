Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

