Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 345.52 ($4.51). Approximately 10,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 90,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.22 million and a PE ratio of -56.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.45.

About Kooth (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

