Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.58. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 26,831 shares.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.