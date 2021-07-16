KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.36. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 14,346 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$310.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.85%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

