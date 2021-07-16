Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $65,800.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,469. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.