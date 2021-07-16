Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Up 86.5% in June

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,077. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

