KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.22. KVH Industries shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 79,834 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James raised their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,835.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

