Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits Market Capitalization of $236,569.80

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $236,569.80 and approximately $4,668.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007025 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,805,063 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

