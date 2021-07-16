Kwikswap Protocol Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $272,425.47 and $2,653.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,779,522 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

