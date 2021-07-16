Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,822 shares of company stock worth $4,357,204. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

