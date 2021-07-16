KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KYNC traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.01. 60,889,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,627,406. KYN Capital Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

Get KYN Capital Group alerts:

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a capital finance leasing company. It provides capital-finance-leasing services for cars and trucks, construction equipment and tools, and earth moving equipment. The company was formerly known as New Taohuayuan Culture Tourism Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KYN Capital Group, Inc in April 2015.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.