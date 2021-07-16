KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KYNC traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.01. 60,889,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,627,406. KYN Capital Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.
KYN Capital Group Company Profile
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.