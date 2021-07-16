KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,445.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001643 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.01410272 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000261 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.