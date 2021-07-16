La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 96,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,687. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 59,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

