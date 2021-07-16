LABS Group (LABS) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $622,357.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.31 or 0.99817076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

