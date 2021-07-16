L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have commented on AIQUY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.