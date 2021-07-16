Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $6.49 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $49,084.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.