Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lancashire stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

