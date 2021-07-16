Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni Sells 20,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00.

Landstar System stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.06. 15,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.