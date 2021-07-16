Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni Sells 20,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00.
Landstar System stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.06. 15,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.