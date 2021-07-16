Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Insider Brian J. Lee Sells 6,240 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRLG traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $163.77 and a 12 month high of $314.60.

