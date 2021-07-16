LATOKEN Hits Market Cap of $26.60 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $46,541.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00834315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

