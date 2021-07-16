Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00.

OMI stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $582,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

