Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $30,000,000.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,875,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazydays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.