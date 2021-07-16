Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $30,000,000.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,875,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.
