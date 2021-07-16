Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lazydays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazydays news, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

