LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $77,742.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00101156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00144222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,413.06 or 0.99875530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.