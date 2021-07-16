LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$157.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.30. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $160.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

