Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 769,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.