Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LTRPB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 8.04.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

