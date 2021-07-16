LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Reaches $16.80 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $33,970.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.24 or 0.00798925 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,045,216,139 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,248,569 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

