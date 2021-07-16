LinkEye (LET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $547,456.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $547,456.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

