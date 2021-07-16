Liquidity Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,216.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $343,986.20 and approximately $41,216.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,451.25 or 1.00708872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

