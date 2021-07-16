Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Tops $36.50 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00015979 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $118,483.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00144334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.43 or 0.99877782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,275,514 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

