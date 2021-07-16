Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $45,663.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00145874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.77 or 1.00630649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

