Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $111,477.22 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,905.86 or 1.00067707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.